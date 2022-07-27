Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Casey’s General Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $9.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $196.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $216.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.89 and a 200 day moving average of $194.71.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $832,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 116.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

