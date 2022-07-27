Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Hits $172.28 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $172.28 million and $4.17 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016147 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001759 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00033433 BTC.
Casper Coin Profile
Casper’s total supply is 11,033,573,200 coins and its circulating supply is 5,453,140,342 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
