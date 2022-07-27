Castweet (CTT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $646.00

Castweet (CTT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. Castweet has a market cap of $24,911.46 and approximately $646.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Castweet Profile

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

