Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.88

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 35354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 23.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $40,664.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

