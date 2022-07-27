CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Trading Up 23.5%

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 23.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 795,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Trading Down 42.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £27,912.00 and a PE ratio of 17.50.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.