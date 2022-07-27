Cavalier Investments LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.00.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $358.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 92.49 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.85 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.