CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut CB Financial Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $23.36 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $120.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

