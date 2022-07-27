Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. Citigroup raised Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,422,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,760,000 after purchasing an additional 66,102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,077,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,187 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 45.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,840,000 after purchasing an additional 939,852 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 1,828,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 185,301 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Celestica by 83.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 570,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Celestica has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

