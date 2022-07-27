Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.21

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.21 and traded as high as C$13.61. Celestica shares last traded at C$13.57, with a volume of 81,685 shares changing hands.
Celestica Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.12.
Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.3499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Celestica
About Celestica
Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
