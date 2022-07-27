Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 18th.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,456 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

