CEMEX (CX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. On average, analysts expect CEMEX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CEMEX stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,789,000 after purchasing an additional 270,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 28.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 9.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,126,000 after acquiring an additional 450,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 63.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,519 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 141,824 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.62.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

