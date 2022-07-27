CEMEX (CX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. On average, analysts expect CEMEX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CEMEX Trading Down 4.0 %
CEMEX stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on CX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.62.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- Canopy Growth Stock Slides, Analysts Divided
- One Reason to Be Bullish, One Reason to be Bearish After Walmart’s Profit Warning
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.