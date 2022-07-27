Cenovus Energy (CVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of C$1.02 per share for the quarter.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.59 billion.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$22.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$44.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$9.23 and a 52 week high of C$31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Cenovus Energy

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. CSFB raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.97.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ryan Hart bought 4,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,215,194.70. In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.45, for a total value of C$8,234,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,237,829.97. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ryan Hart purchased 4,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,215,194.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 619,183 shares of company stock worth $16,663,085.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

