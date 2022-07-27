Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.55

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.55 and traded as low as C$21.88. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$22.68, with a volume of 3,401,964 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 4.1500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ryan Hart acquired 4,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,215,194.70. In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,697,982. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ryan Hart purchased 4,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,215,194.70. Insiders have sold 619,183 shares of company stock worth $16,663,085 over the last ninety days.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

