Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $110.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stephens to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

CNC traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $92.51. 153,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.20 and its 200-day moving average is $83.39. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Centene will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,980 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,697 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Centene by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,119,000 after acquiring an additional 689,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Centene by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,045 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Centene by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,554,000 after acquiring an additional 769,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

