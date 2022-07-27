Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.68

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and traded as high as $16.95. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 2,865 shares traded.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72.

Get Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,179 shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.18 per share, for a total transaction of $140,515.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 127,473 shares of company stock worth $2,270,164 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 75.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 867,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 372,148 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 107,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 54,421 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.