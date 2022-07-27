Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.57. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,254,000 after buying an additional 72,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,205,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,490,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,763,000 after buying an additional 24,842 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,035,000 after buying an additional 46,743 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,020,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

