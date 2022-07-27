Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target Raised to GBX 97 at UBS Group

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 97 ($1.17) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Centrica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 95 ($1.14) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC downgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 94 ($1.13) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centrica in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of Centrica stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

