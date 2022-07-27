Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Gap Down to $54.20

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.20, but opened at $52.64. Ceridian HCM shares last traded at $53.26, with a volume of 1,360 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.58.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $95,964.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,986,651.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $201,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,656.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,789 shares of company stock worth $535,214 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 631.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

