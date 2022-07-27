Champion Iron (CIA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$331.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.70 million.

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$4.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.19. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$3.71 and a twelve month high of C$7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on CIA. Raymond James cut their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

