ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

ChampionX Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ChampionX stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.08.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Bank of America upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ChampionX by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after buying an additional 606,335 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,274,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after acquiring an additional 433,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,843,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after buying an additional 23,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

