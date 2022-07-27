ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

ChampionX Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CHX traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $20.03. 94,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $28.08.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Institutional Trading of ChampionX

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after buying an additional 132,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after buying an additional 606,335 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,274,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,642,000 after buying an additional 433,739 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,843,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after buying an additional 23,658 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

