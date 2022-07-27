ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 110.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,159 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of ChannelAdvisor worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 571.2% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 181,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 832.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 162,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor Stock Performance

ECOM opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $442.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

Insider Transactions at ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.17 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $48,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.