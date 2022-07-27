Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.39. 2,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 53,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Charah Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Charah Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions ( NYSE:CHRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 141.08% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Charah Solutions by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 83,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charah Solutions by 32.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charah Solutions by 22.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 110,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Charah Solutions by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Featured Stories

