Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CHE)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$390.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$357.15 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Featured Stories

