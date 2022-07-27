China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Shares Up 10%

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 16,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 19,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

China Dasheng Biotechnology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

About China Dasheng Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of bacteria based products used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation in the People's Republic of China. It provides artificial microorganisms (AM) and high-efficiency microorganism (HM) based biological bacterium blends; and biological preservatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Dasheng Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Dasheng Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.