China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Update

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Gas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CGHLY remained flat at $38.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. China Gas has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $80.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

