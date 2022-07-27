China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Resources Beer Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CRHKY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. 2,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,622. China Resources Beer has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21.

China Resources Beer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

