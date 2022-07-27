China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

China Resources Power Stock Down 0.4 %

CRPJY traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $28.39. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591. China Resources Power has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62.

China Resources Power Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

China Resources Power Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

