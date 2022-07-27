Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $1,600.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,904.00 to $1,768.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,835.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,316.43 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,314.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,428.23.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,129,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

