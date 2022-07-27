Chubb (NYSE:CB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57, RTT News reports. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.26. 70,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 1 year low of $164.13 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.96. The company has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Institutional Trading of Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.08.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

