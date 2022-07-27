ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after buying an additional 697,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after buying an additional 635,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,326,000 after buying an additional 495,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.15.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 3.4 %

UPS opened at $181.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.93 and its 200 day moving average is $195.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

