ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,304 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.4% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

ADBE opened at $379.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $177.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $391.39 and its 200 day moving average is $433.13. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

