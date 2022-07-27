ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $6.20 Million Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 202,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 846,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,709,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 530,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after buying an additional 94,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UCTT shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $564.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,923.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

