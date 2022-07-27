ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $8.62 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,391 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,767,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.4 %

CNI opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $104.12 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day moving average of $119.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.