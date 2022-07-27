ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,100 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 0.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $21,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $411,540,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135,409 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 855.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,724 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

