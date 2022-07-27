ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Up 747.8% in July

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 747.8% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMO traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,016. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 112,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 271,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 70,448 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 165,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,119,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

