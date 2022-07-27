Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4 %

AVGO stock opened at $511.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $206.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.59. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.66 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.