Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 5,186 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Redburn Partners downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $306.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.72. The company has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

