Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 459 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.56.

American Tower Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AMT opened at $258.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.52 and a 200 day moving average of $247.62. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

