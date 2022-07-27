Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 520 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,777 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the software company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $379.26 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

