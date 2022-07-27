Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.93. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $5.31 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CLF stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,266,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,621,000 after buying an additional 387,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,646,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,663,000 after buying an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

