ClinTex CTi Hits Market Capitalization of $765,611.65 (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $765,611.65 and $357,969.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com.

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

