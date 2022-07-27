CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 3,900.0% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 821,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CMG Holdings Group Trading Down 8.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CMGO traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 119,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,437. CMG Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
About CMG Holdings Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CMG Holdings Group (CMGO)
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
Receive News & Ratings for CMG Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMG Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.