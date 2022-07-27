CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 3,900.0% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 821,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CMG Holdings Group Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CMGO traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 119,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,437. CMG Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

