Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Coffee from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Coffee Stock Down 3.3 %
JVA opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 million, a PE ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Coffee has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coffee (JVA)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.