Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Coffee from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Coffee Stock Down 3.3 %

JVA opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 million, a PE ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Coffee has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd owned 2.08% of Coffee worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

