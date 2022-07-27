Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.48 and last traded at $67.79. 162,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,358,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 21.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $131.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,002,826.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

