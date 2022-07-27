Coldstack (CLS) Reaches One Day Volume of $86,499.00

Coldstack (CLS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $190,598.17 and $86,499.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001569 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00016647 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001771 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032142 BTC.
Coldstack Coin Profile
Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.
Buying and Selling Coldstack
