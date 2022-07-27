Coldstack (CLS) Reaches One Day Volume of $86,499.00

Coldstack (CLS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $190,598.17 and $86,499.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00016647 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032142 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

