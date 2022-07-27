Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Lowered by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 126,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 292,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.02. 18,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,945. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

