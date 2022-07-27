Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle Acquires 2,000 Shares

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,143.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CBAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. 1,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,733. The company has a market cap of $247.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 6th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter worth $7,525,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth about $6,442,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth about $4,645,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth about $4,937,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,590 shares during the period. 28.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

