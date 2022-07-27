Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Insider Transactions at Columbus McKinnon

In other news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

CMCO opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.04 million, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.21. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.33 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.