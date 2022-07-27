Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,692 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $30,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,664,000 after buying an additional 3,852,449 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,756,000 after buying an additional 1,166,827 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,792,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,573,000 after purchasing an additional 748,684 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

